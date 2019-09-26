Scrapped notes of Rs 1-crore face value recovered, 3 held

Scrapped currency notes with Rs 99.65 lakh face value were recovered here on Thursday and three men were arrested in this connection, police said. The arrested accused were identified as Isak Shabir Shah (40), Mohammed Naeem (45) and Mohammed Ilyas (38), they said.

"Isak, a resident of Gangapur in Aurangabad district, had arrived in the city with the scrapped currency notes. He wanted to exchange those notes with Naeem and Ilyas, who are local residents," he added. Isak told the police that as per the deal, he was to get Rs 20,000 for exchanging the scrapped notes.

A case was registered against the trio, inspector D R Tare said..

