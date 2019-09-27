Amit Shah releases portraits of Lata Mangeshkar from Gautam Rajadhyaksha archives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released a compilation of portraits of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on the eve of the legendary singer's 90th birthday. The portraits sourced from the archives of Gautam Rajadhyaksha were released in the presence of Usha Mangeshkar, the sister of Lata Mangeshkar.

"Delighted to release a compilation of portraits of Lata Didi from the archives of Gautam Rajadhyaksha on the eve of her birthday. May God bless Lata didi with a long and healthy life. Lata Mangeshkar," Shah tweeted. Born on September 28, 1929, playback singer and occasional music composer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in the country.

The recipient of three National Film Awards, 12 Bengal Film Journalists' Association Awards, four Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards and many more, Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 In a career spanning over seven decades, the 'Lag Ja Gale Se' singer has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

She is also the second vocalist, after late Indian singer M. S. Subbulakshmi, to have ever been awarded the Bharat Ratna. (ANI)

