Blast cases suspect brought to Bengaluru from Mumbai

A suspected extremist, who was allegedly involved in several blast cases, has been brought here from prison in Mumbai, police said. A team led by ACP Venkatesh Prasanna on Thursday brought him to the city and later produced him before a session's court, which remanded him to 14 days of custody with the City Crime Branch.

"Yes, we have brought him (Jainaluddin)," Bengaluru additional commissioner of police Sandeep Patil told PTI. Police said they would probe his involvement in the Chinnaswamy stadium blast on April 17, 2010, and the Church Street blast on December 28, 2014.

He was also a suspect in the German Bakery blast in Pune and triple blasts in Mumbai. Police said they would also probe his links in other cases and the way he allegedly procured the explosives to carry out the blasts here.

