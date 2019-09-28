2 held for supplying drugs in NCR

Two men were arrested for allegedly supplying 'Malana cream' and marijuana oil in the national capital region, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Dhruv Sareen (30), a resident of Karol Bagh, and Sameer Sharma (28) of Pusa Road, they said.

Police have also recovered 400-gram charas worth Rs 4 lakh from the possession of the accused. Police received specific inputs on Friday that Dhruv, along with his associate Sameer, was indulged in supplying 'Malana cream', charas and imported marijuana oil in West Delhi and Gurgaon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

The two accused were nabbed from near Shanker Road, the police said. During interrogation, Sameer disclosed that he came in contact of Dhruv through common friends and started purchasing the contraband from him. Gradually, they became partners, the police said.

