Maha: Man, aide held for killing brother-in-law

A 27-year-old man and his aide have been arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over a domestic row in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday. The victim, Sagar Das (30), a resident of Kashimira area, used to have frequent quarrels with his wife and would beat her often as he doubted her character, police inspector Vaibhav Shingare said.

On Saturday night, the couple against had a fight after Das came home heavily drunk, he said. Later, his wife's brother Rahul Bhise, who was present at their home, with the help of a friend hit Das with a heavy stone, killing him on the spot, he said.

Some neighbors informed the police who rushed to the spot and arrested Bhise and his aide, Datta Misal. The body was sent for postmortem, he said, adding that the accused were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

