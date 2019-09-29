International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

MP CM to lead bhajan procession on Gandhi Jayanti

PTI Bhopal
Updated: 29-09-2019 14:34 IST
MP CM to lead bhajan procession on Gandhi Jayanti

Mahatma Gandhi (File photo/ANI)

Madhya Chief Minister Kamal Nath will kick off Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here on October 2 by leading a procession with participants singing 'Vaishnava Jana', a 15th-century bhajan long held as the Father of the Nation's favorite. The march will begin at 8:25 am from Roshanpur Chowk and proceed to Minto Hall where Nath will garland a statue of Gandhiji, said Congress' Bhopal unit president Kailash Mishra.

"He will then proceed to garland the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue near Vidhan Bhavan as October 2 is the former prime minister's birthday as well," he added. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said several such bhajan-singing processions will be held across the state.

A state government official said collectors have been instructed to organize programs throughout the year to propagate Gandhiji's principles. October 2 is the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019