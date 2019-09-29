MP CM to lead bhajan procession on Gandhi Jayanti

Madhya Chief Minister Kamal Nath will kick off Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here on October 2 by leading a procession with participants singing 'Vaishnava Jana', a 15th-century bhajan long held as the Father of the Nation's favorite. The march will begin at 8:25 am from Roshanpur Chowk and proceed to Minto Hall where Nath will garland a statue of Gandhiji, said Congress' Bhopal unit president Kailash Mishra.

"He will then proceed to garland the statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri's statue near Vidhan Bhavan as October 2 is the former prime minister's birthday as well," he added. MP Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said several such bhajan-singing processions will be held across the state.

A state government official said collectors have been instructed to organize programs throughout the year to propagate Gandhiji's principles. October 2 is the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhiji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)