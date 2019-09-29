International Development News
HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

PTI Shimla
Updated: 29-09-2019 17:40 IST
HRTC bus falls into gorge in HP's Mandi

A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Sunday, officials said. The accident took place near Gokhla village in Kotli tehsil, and many casualties were feared, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Rugdev Thakur told PTI.

Police and civil officials are reaching the spot for rescue operation, Mandi SP Gurdev Sharma said. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
