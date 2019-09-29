Following are the top stories at 9 pm:

DEL25 PM-MANNKIBAAT-LD ECIGARETTES E cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new addiction: PM

New Delhi: Urging people to shun tobacco, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication.

DEL57 DEF-ARMY-LD CHINA-ASSAMRIFLES Giving total control of Assam Rifles to MHA will adversely impact vigil along China border: Army to Govt

New Delhi: The Army has red flagged the Home Ministry's proposal to take operational control of the Assam Rifles, saying it will have serious national security implications including adversely impacting vigil over India's disputed border with China.

DEL59 SAUDI-INDIA-LD INVESTMENT Saudi Arabia to invest USD 100 billion in India

New Delhi: Despite reeling under the impact of worst ever attacks on its oil installations, Saudi Arabia has said that it is looking at investing USD 100 billion in India in areas of petrochemicals, infrastructure and mining among others, considering the country's growth potential.

DEL63 JK-3RDDLD SHAH Nehru approaching UN on J-K was more than a Himalayan blunder: Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday faulted Jawaharlal Nehru's handling of Jammu and Kashmir, saying approaching the United Nations on the issue was "more than a Himalayan blunder", and asserted that the entire world has supported the move to abrogate the state's special status under Article 370.

DEL52 CONG-PM-US Modi-Trump talks 'fail' to meet India's expectations: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday said it was disappointed over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump that "failed" to meet India's expectations despite public display of bonhomie and friendship at 'Howdy Modi' "extravaganza".

DEL8 MHA-PRISONERS-GANDHI Several hundred prisoners to be released on Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi: Several hundred prisoners, who have not been convicted for murder, rape and corruption, will be released from jails across India on October 2 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, officials said on Sunday. By Achinta Borah

DEL44 LD RAIN Nearly 110 dead in 4 days due to heavy rains across country; Patna struggles to stay afloat

New Delhi: Nearly 110 people died in rain-related incidents across the country in the past four days, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the maximum deaths, while incessant rainfall in Bihar has badly hit normal life, with almost all areas of capital city Patna under knee-deep waters and people struggling to meet their daily needs.

DEL49 RAJNATH-STRIKE-NUCLEAR

Navy's 'second strike capability' most significant as nuclear deterrent: Rajnath Singh On board INS Vikramaditya: In the backdrop of Pakistan's repeated talk about nuclear war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Indian Navy's "second strike capability" as a nuclear deterrent is "most significant".

DEL31 GANDHI-MUSEUM

Kolkata house that hosted Gandhi in 1947 to open as full-fledged museum on Oct 2 Kolkata: Rare photographs capturing Mahatma Gandhi's 1947 stay at Beliaghata here and articles used by him during the over three-week period when he tried to douse the flames of communal violence will be on display from October 2 at the house that hosted him, and has now been developed as a full-fledged museum.

DEL48 EC-TAMANG-LD DISQUALIFICATION

EC cuts Sikkim CM's disqualification period by 5 years, paves way to contest assembly polls New Delhi: The EC on Sunday reduced Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's disqualification period by almost five years under a provision of the electoral law, paving the way for him to contest the state assembly elections.

LEGAL

LGD3 DL-COURT-EXTRADITION

Being made a scapegoat, says Indian murder accused to be extradited to UK New Delhi: A 34-year-old Indian man, likely to be extradited to the United Kingdom in the first week of October for allegedly committing rape and murder there 10 years ago, said through his lawyer on Sunday that he was being made a scapegoat since he hailed form a poor family.

BUSINESS

DEL34 BIZ-LD ONION Govt bans export of onion, imposes stock limit on traders to check price rise

New Delhi: Concerned over rising onion prices, the Centre on Sunday banned the export of the key kitchen staple and imposed a stock limit on traders to improve the domestic availability of the commodity and provide a relief to consumers.

FOREIGN

FGN13 US-SIKH-TRIBUTE Americans mourn trailblazing Indian-American Sikh police officer

Houston: Lt Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal put the Sikh imperative of selfless service on display for all and touched a nation with his example, a senior US official has said, amid an unbridled outpouring of grief from many Americans over the gruesome killing of the first Indian-American police officer in Texas.

FGN9 UK-GANDHI-LD SCULPTOR Troubled world needs Gandhi's example: London's Parliament Square Gandhi sculptor

London: The award-winning Scottish artist behind the iconic sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London believes that the apostle of peace is the most revered of world leaders who occupy that historic site opposite the Palace of Westminster, which houses the UK Parliament.

