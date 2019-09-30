Naidu discusses crop insurance, agriculture credit with RBI governor

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday discussed issued related to agriculture credit, crop insurance and warehousing. Das called on the vice president at his official residence.

"We discussed various issues related to agricultural credit, warehousing, cold storage, food processing, soil testing and crop insurance...," Naidu's secretariat tweeted. The two also talked about other ways in which the farming community can be adequately supported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)