BJP candidate represent Hindustan while Congress candidate Pakistan : MP Oppositoin leader

In remarks that are likely to generate controversy, Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, said that the Jhabua Assembly by-poll is an election between India and Pakistan with BJP candidate representing "Hindustan" while the Congress candidate represents those who stand with Pakistan. BJP leader Bhargava said this while addressing a gathering at the nomination rally of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria on Monday.

"This is not an election between two parties but it is an election between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan and Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan. He represents the interest of the powers who promote Pakistan. You have to tell whether you stand with India or Pakistan," said Gopal Bhargava. Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who left Congress to join the BJP. While veteran Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria is the Congress candidate.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had announced assembly elections and by-elections across several states scheduled for October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

