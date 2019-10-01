Bedi greets President on his 74th birthday

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Tuesday President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of his 74th birthday. In her greetings, the former IPS officer said she deemed it a great privilege and pleasure to wish the President on her behalf and on behalf of the people of Union Territory.

"Coming from a humble background and rising to the highest office of the country, your respected self is a shining example of the vibrancy of our democratic ethos," she said. Also, she said she prayed "the Almighty to bless you (Govind) with a long and healthy life for many more years of distinguished service to our great nation." PTI COR NVG NVG.

