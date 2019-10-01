Ayushman Bharat: J&K gets best learning and sharing space award

Jammu and Kashmir has been accorded the 'best learning and sharing space' award during an event held here to mark one year of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, an official statement said. "Jammu and Kashmir covered 60 per cent of the beneficiary families, with regard to golden card generation, in less than first six months of its implementation.

"The innovative practices adopted by the state in generation of golden cards resulted in better utilisation of services by the beneficiaries," the statement said. The state got the best learning and sharing space award during the event 'Arogya Manthan' held here, it said.

An event to mark one year of the flagship health insurance programme was held here and was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Financial commissioner for health and medical education, Atal Dulloo, and chief executive officer (CEO) of the JK health agency, Bhupinder Kumar, received the award from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harshvardhan at Vigyan Bhawan, it said.

