International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

PM pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 12:52 IST
PM pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his 162nd birth anniversary, saying his contribution in the freedom struggle is a source of inspiration for the countrymen. "Be it India or abroad, he gave strength to the freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

His contribution to the freedom struggle will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians, Modi said. Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London.

He was born on this day in 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019