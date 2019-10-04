PM pays tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his 162nd birth anniversary, saying his contribution in the freedom struggle is a source of inspiration for the countrymen. "Be it India or abroad, he gave strength to the freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

His contribution to the freedom struggle will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians, Modi said. Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London.

He was born on this day in 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat.

