ICAR workshops to train agri scientists on writing skills

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research will organise workshops to enhance the writing skills of agricultural scientists, Director, Directorate of Knowledge Management in Agriculture, ICAR, Dr S K Singh said on Friday. Launching the online version of Journal of Sugarcane Research (JSR) brought out by the Sugarcane Breeding Institute-based Society for Sugarcane Research and Development (SSRD), Singh stressed the need for training scientists who spend most of their time writing, for journals and popular magazines, and grant applications.

Bringing out online versions of print journals is the order of the day as it increases the number of readers and therefore, the citations, he said. He also said that within two years of launching the online versions, the citations of papers published in the Indian Journal of Animal Sciences and Indian Journal of Agricultural Sciences had increased significantly.

Dr Bakshi Ram, President, SSRD & Director of ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute appreciated the Editorial Board of JSR for their efforts in publishing the issues on time..

