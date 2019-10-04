West Bengal govt honours prominent Durga pujas in Kolkata

Prominent durga pujas in the metropolis, including Baghbazar, Suruchi Sangha and College Square won top honours in the 'Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman' instituted by the West Bengal government. The 101-year-old Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durgotsav bagged the 'Best of the Best' award along with other popular pujas like Chalta Bagan, Sribhumi Sporting, Suruchi Sangha, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Ekdalia Evergreen to name a few.

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen on Friday said that the awards in different categories is aimed at benchmarking the festival globally and encouraging the organisers. Badamtala Asar Sangha, Bospukur Talbagan, 75 Palli and Nalin Sarkar Street received the award in the 'Best Idea' category.

College Square, Singhi Park and the 94-year-old Simla Byam Samity got awards in the 'Best Illumination' category. While Suruchi Sangha also won the award in the 'Best Theme Song' category, Alipore Sarbojonin was given the award in the 'Best Branding' segment.

