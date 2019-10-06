Action to be taken against bull trawling: K'taka Minister

Strict action will be taken against those who indulge in 'bull fish trawling' and use of lights on mechanized boats, Karnataka Minister for Fisheries and Ports Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Sunday. Addressing reporters here, Poojary said there is already a ban in the state against bull trawling and use of lights and it will continue in future also.

However, a few fishermen are found to be engaged in fishing through bull trawling, adversely affecting the livelihood of traditional fishermen, he said. He said the Traditional Fishermen's Association has given a memorandum to the government demanding action against those who violate the rules set by the government on bull trawling.

In bull trawling, a net is tied between two mechanized boats and dragged for some kilometers to catch fish. The minister said stringent action will be taken against those violating law.

To a question on the delay in providing compensation to flood victims, he said there is no need for worry and the amount of Rs 5 lakh announced by the government to those who lost their houses will be disbursed soon..

