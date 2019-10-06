TSRTC bus strike enters 2nd day, HC directs govt to file

The indefinite strike by unions of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) entered the second day on Sunday even as the High Court directed the state government to file a report by October 10 on the alternative arrangements made for the operation of bus services. The strike by different employees and workers unions of TSRTC began state-wide from Friday midnight on a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the corporation over their demands, including a merger of RTC with the government.

With most state-run buses staying off the roads, commuters, particularly Dasara festival travelers faced problems. RTC workers staged protests and took out rallies in many districts on Sunday.

Police said they took several of them into preventive custody. At some parts of the state, agitators wore black bands around their mouths as a mark of protest.

Women protesters also took part in 'Bathukamma' celebrations, the floral festival of Telangana, singing songs and dancing around specially arranged flowers near bus depots. Union leaders warned that they would intensify the stir if their demands were not met and that they would hold a day-long fast here on Monday Meanwhile, a 'house motion petition' was filed before the Vacation Bench of the High Court seeking direction to the unions to resume bus services as citizens were inconvenienced on account of the agitation.

The government counsel informed the court that more buses were engaged to ensure that passengers do not face problems. The court also ordered issuance of notices to two unions of RTC and asked the government and the corporation to file their counters.

The bench then adjourned the matter to October 10. While the transport department said arrangements were made to operate bus services from its own fleet and hired buses, passengers complained of overcharging and delays.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, expressed solidarity with the striking RTC workers. In a tweet, Telangana Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "In view of the TRS government's attempts to crush RTC employees, the CPI should reconsider their support to TRS party in Huzurnagar by-election.

The left party should send the right message to the entire working class of Telangana, he said. The Telangana BJP demanded that the Chief Minister meet the RTC-JAC leaders and find a solution to the issue.

BJP's State Chief spokesperson K KrishnaSaagarRao in a release said employees and labor unions were only using their legally provided rights to highlight their demands. "It's the responsibility of the management and the state government to address their demands and find a solution," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)