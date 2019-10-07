NRC should be seen as constitutional exercise, not political: Amit Shah

The National Register of Citizens should be seen as a constitutional and not political exercise, Home Minister Amit Shah has said. Addressing the probationers of the 2018 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS) here, the minister said NRC would ensure that benefits of development reach all citizens.

A Home Ministry release said the minister spoke on the need for NRC, asserting that itwas essential not just for national security but for good governance as well. He said that the NRC must not be seen as "a political exercise but a constitutional one" as it is very important to have a national citizen register in order to ensure that benefits of development reach all our citizens.

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata last week, Shah had said that no "intruder" will be allowed to stay in the country while refugees belonging to Hindu and some other religions who had been forced to migrate due to hardships will be given citizenship. He had also said that the BJP-led government will bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) after Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament and had accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of trying to mislead people on the issue. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi: Amit Shah pays tribute to Pt Deen Dayal on his birth anniversary

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)