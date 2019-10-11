Former Cong MLA Brijendra Soopa dead

International Development News
PTI Jaipur
Updated: 11-10-2019 13:59 IST
Former Congress MLA Brijendra Soopa died here after prolonged illness. He was 66. Soopa was suffering from cancer and was admitted to a private hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of Soopa. "Saddened to know of the untimely demise of former Congress MLA and former Chairman Pashudhan Vikas Board Brajendra Soopa. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May the almighty give them strength in this difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

Funeral will be held in his ancestral village Soopa near Bayana in Bharatpur district.

COUNTRY : India
