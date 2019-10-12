Modi, Xi resolve to take steps to enhance mutual trust between militaries

In their second informal summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping resolved to deepen defence and security ties including further consolidating strategic communication to enhance mutual trust between militaries of the two countries. In the talks, the two leaders carried out a brief review of ongoing cooperation in areas of defence and security and Xi talked about the need for boosting the engagement further, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said addressing a press conference at the end of the summit here on Saturday.

He said the Chinese side also extended an invitation to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit China and dates would be finalised through diplomatic channels. “Both sides agreed to consolidate the strategic communication to enhance it at all levels to talk and share about any issue including between the two militaries,” said Gokhale.

In the summit, the two sides also deliberated on several regional and global issues and emphasised the importance of having independent and autonomous foreign policy. Modi and Xi held their first informal summit in Wuhan in China in April last year, months after militaries of the two countries were engaged in a 73-day face-off in Doklam tri-junction.

Interaction and coordination between Indian and Chinese armies increased after the informal summit. Modi and Xi had decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communication and build trust and understanding between the border guarding forces of the two countries.

