TN CM hails Modi as 'tall leader'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'tall leader' among world leaders and thanked him for choosing Mamallapuram for the second Indo-China informal summit. In a statement here, he thanked various departments and individuals for the smooth conduct of the two-day summit involving Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Palaniswami thanked Modi for choosing the historic Mamallapuram, a coastal town located about 50 km from here, for hosting the summit that concluded on Saturday. "I first of all thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for having chosen the historic Mamallapuram for the summit," he said.

Modi, who is a tall leader among world leaders, has raised the stature of Tamil Nadu in the global arena by choosing Mamallapuram, he said. This has turned global attention towards the state, he said.

Modi and Xi met here for their second informal summit on Friday and Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues like terrorism and radicalisation. The Chief Minister thanked artistes who entertained the leaders by way of cultural shows, people for welcoming the two leaders and the police department for ensuring good security.

Also, he thanked ministers and various other government departments involved in preparation for the summit. PTI SA NVG NVG.

