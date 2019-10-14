International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Mamata congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 14-10-2019 16:45 IST
Mamata congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday congratulated Abhijit Banerjee for winning the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics. Banerjee, an Indian-American, has jointly won the prestigious award along with his wife Esther Duflo and economist Michael Kremer.

"Hearty congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee, alumnus of South Point School & Presidency College Kolkata, for winning the Nobel Prize in Economics. Another Bengali has done the nation proud. We are overjoyed," Banerjee said in a tweet. He bagged the award for his "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

Banerjee is an alumunus of South Point School in the city and Presidency College, Calcutta, where he completed his BSC degree in economics in 1981. He received his PhD in 1988 from Harvard University. 58-year-old Banerjee is currently the Ford Foundation international professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019