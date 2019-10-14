PM Modi holds talks with King and Queen of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held talks with King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with a focus on enhancing bilateral, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries. The royal couple, accompanied by a large delegation of ministers, officials and top Dutch business honchos, arrived here last night on a five-day visit.

It is King Alexander's first state visit to India, following his ascension to the throne in 2013. In their talks, the prime minister and the royal couple broadly reviewed the overall bilateral ties and touched upon possible areas of deepening cooperation between the two nations, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the King and the Queen were accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The royal couple will also visit Mumbai and Kochi.

The ties between India and the Netherlands have been on an upswing in the last few years. India and the Netherlands have a bilateral trade turnover of USD 12.87 billion in 2018-19. The Netherlands is the fifth largest investor in India with a cumulative investment of USD 23 billion for the period 2000 to 2017.

The European country is also home to a 235,000 strong Indian diaspora, the largest in mainland Europe. On Tuesday, the royal couple will attend the inaugural session of 25th technology summit here.

The Netherlands is the partner country for the summit. Top executives of around 140 business houses from the Netherlands are attending the technology and innovation summit.

