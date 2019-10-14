Martyred BSF jawan's body reaches Ranchi

The body of a BSF jawan, who was martyred during ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, reached here on Monday. Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu, Speaker of the Assembly, Dinesh Oraon, and former union minister Sudarshan Bhagat were among those who paid tributes to the mortal remains of 28-year-old Santosh Gope at the Birsa Munda Airport.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das said the country is proud of Santosh Gope and the people of the state will stand by his family's side. Gope, who hailed from Mamrala Tengra village in Gumla district, had joined the BSF in 2013.

His mortal remains would be consigned to flames at his village with full state honours on Monday night, Gumla SP Anjani Kumar Jha said..

