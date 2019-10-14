International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura

PTI Mathura
Updated: 15-10-2019 00:00 IST
Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area here, a senior police officer said on Monday. A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said. Both have been sent to jail, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019