Two Bangladeshi nationals nabbed from Mathura

Two illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were arrested from Kosi Kalan area here, a senior police officer said on Monday. A PAN card, one watch, Rs 600 in cash and one mobile phone were recovered from their possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

Tuhir Shekh and Dilip Mandal, both residents of Bangladesh, were nabbed near Idgah Kosi Kalan on Sunday evening, the SSP said. Both have been sent to jail, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)