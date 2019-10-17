LG chairs meeting on redevelopment of Sheesh Mahal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a meeting to review the work on redevelopment of Sheesh Mahal in Shalimar Bagh area which has heritage structures, officials said. Officers of the DDA, ASI, INTACH and North Delhi Municipal Corporation attended the meet held at the Raj Niwas here.

Baijal, also chairman of the DDA, reviewed the work on redevelopment of Sheesh Mahal and adjoining green areas at District Park, Shalimar Bagh, officials said. He directed that the work on the boundary wall be expedited and wicket gates be provided as per the landscape plan.

Adequate mechanism for utilisation of produce from fruit trees be devised by DDA exploring all options feasible in tune with public awareness and educational

values, proper facilities like seating, toilets be provided, he added. The Lt Governor also asked to address the issue of stray cattle.

DDA officials intimated that the DG (resettlement) has been contacted and security through ex-servicemen is expected to be in place by end of November. INTACH gave a presentation regarding historical structures on site and suggested removal of wall built by the ASI around main Sheesh Mahal monument for proper

integration. Suggestions were also made to put boards to provide information to public regarding historical value of the site.

The LG also instructed to provide adequate parking on site. Regarding encroachment of land under ASI possession, he directed the vice-chairman of the DDA to take up a meeting with the director general of the ASI and sort out the issue, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)