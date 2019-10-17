Strict actions against those making e-commerce a means for multi-brand retail: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Central government has made clear guidelines for e-commerce and strict actions will be taken against anyone who makes it a means for multi-brand retail. "The Central government has formed clear guidelines for e-commerce. It has made clear that if anyone makes e-commerce a means for multi-brand retail, strict action will be taken against them," he said addressing a press conference on the same.

Goyal said that e-commerce is a platform where anybody can buy and sell products. "E-commerce companies have no right to discount products or sell them on predatory prices and damage the retail market. They also don't have permission to make products and sell it themselves," he said.

"Some incidents have been brought to my attention in the matter and the commerce ministry has sought details from concerned parties in the matter. Necessary action will be taken in the matter if needed," Goyal added. The Union Minister said that if the law has been violated, either in letter or in spirit, strict actions will be taken.

"In multiband retail, FDI is not permitted above 49 per cent. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands with the small retailers of the country and will not let anyone's livelihood come under stress," he said. (ANI)

