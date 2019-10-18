PM Modi doesn't understand economics: Rahul Gandhi

By Siddharth Sharma Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of the economy, saying that the PM does not understand economics due to which the country is suffering.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi said: "The economy is sinking. Young people are not getting jobs and farmers are in distress. Prime Minister Modi has no understanding of economics." "During the UPA rule, the economy was growing. In fact, then American President Barack Obama used to say that India is competing with the US. Now, the world is laughing at us."

"Since the Modi government has come to power, the unemployment rate is the highest in 40 years. If you ask a young person about his profession, he will say he does nothing. Gabbar Singh Tax (a reference to GST) ruined all industries from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Bengal," he added. Gandhi urged the people of Haryana that this is a chance for them to change the government. He alleged the BJP divides the people in the name of religion and caste across the country.

The Congress leader also alleged that the BJP government is taking money from the common man and giving it to 15 industrialists of the country. Haryana will go to Assembly polls on October 21. The results of the elections will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

