Avoid venturing into sea for next 48 hours: Goa lifeguard firm

PTI Panaji
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:25 IST
A private agency contracted by the Goa government for lifeguard services on beaches on Friday warned people against venturing into the sea due to rough weather conditions. Drishti Lifesaving Services, in a statement, said the India Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rains, thundershowers, lightning and gusty winds in parts of Goa over the next 48 hours.

A spokesperson said red flags have been posted at all beaches in the states, indicating the sea there was unsafe for swimming. He said 86 rescues were carried out by the firm in October..

COUNTRY : India
