Weather in rainy Pune to improve on polling day: IMD official

The weather in Pune, which has been witnessing sporadically heavy rains for the past couple of days, will improve on Monday, the day of voting for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with rise in day temperature and light rain late afternoon, an India Meteorological Department official said. "Monday will see a definite improvement in weather with rise in day temperature and spells of light rain. It will be comfortable in the morning and till around 2pm in the afternoon," the official said.

The IMD official said there is a chance of thunder, lightning, gusty winds and short spell of rain late Monday afternoon and evening. Sunday's forecast for the region has been updated as moderate rain, between 15.6mm to 64.4mm, amid overcast conditions, he said.

Pune got 38mm of rain over a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Sunday. Pune district has 21 Assembly constituencies, some of them high-profile like Baramati from where NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is contesting, and Kothrud where senior Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil is making his Assembly poll debut.

Polling will held across the state between 7am to 6pm on Monday. Results will be declared on October 24..

