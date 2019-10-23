Amid students' protest, Jamia's faculty of architecture says no collaboration with Israel

Amid protest by students over participation in the Global Health Zenith Confluence held at Jamia Milia Islamia University earlier this month, the Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics has said there was no official collaboration with Israel and the invitation circulated for the event was not prepared by it. The Faculty of Architecture's response came after the Chief Proctor of the University sought clarification from Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics, regarding the students protest.Sources said the faculty was asked if there was any official collaboration with Israel in organising the conference.

They said the Dean replied that there was "no official collaboration with Israel". "One of the speakers was from Israel, this being an international conference," the Dean said and noted that the circulated poster or invitation was "not prepared or circulated by the Faculty of Architecture." Several students of the university on Tuesday gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding withdrawal of the show-cause notices sent to five students over their protest against the conference. There was reported clash between groups of students.

Students have filed a complaint with the police alleging that they were attacked by some people "on the instructions of the university administration" on Tuesday during their protest.They alleged on Wednesday that the varsity was attempting to curtail their democratic rights."Protest is our democratic right. The university administration issued show-cause notices to some students who were protesting in a democratic manner," Mukund Thakur a student told ANI. "The protest has been going on for quite a few days now. The students were attacked by a few people from outside the university," Fazal Akbar Khan, another student said. (ANI)

Also Read: With 60 students, innovation learning programme 'DHRUV' to kick start from tomorrow

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)