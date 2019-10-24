International Development News
J-K: BSF soldier injured in cross-border shelling by Pak

A BSF soldier suffered minor injuries due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar last night.

ANI Mendhar (Jammu Kashmir)
Updated: 24-10-2019 11:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A BSF soldier suffered minor injuries due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar last night. BSF sources said that jawan suffered splinter injuries and medical aid has been given to him, they said.

The LoC has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan in recent times. Pakistan had on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Mendhar. (ANI)

Also Read: 2 live mortar shells fired by Pakistan recovered in Jammu

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
