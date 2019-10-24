International Development News
Youth stabbed for opposing harassment of sister

A youth was stabbed after he opposed some college students allegedly harassing his cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday. A clash occurred at a college compound in Kairana town on Wednesday over the harassment incident, during which the youth was stabbed, an officer said.

The youth was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, an officer said, adding that an accused had been arrested. PTI CORR HMB

