International Development News
Development News Edition

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur/ Shopian (Rajasthan/J-K)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:29 IST
Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists
On Thursday, two people died while one was left injured when terrorists fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for the Army in Shopian.

"It is sad to see that the truck driver of Rajasthan's Alwar district who was carrying milk for the Army in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, died in the terrorist attack. I strongly condemn it. My deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The central government should ensure the safety of the people in Kashmir," he tweeted. On Thursday, two people died while one was left injured when terrorists fired at two trucks near Chitragam of Shopian.

Meanwhile, truck drivers have also expressed their concern over the terrorist attacks and demanded the government to ensure their safety. Mohan Ram, a truck driver who hails from Rajasthan's Jodhpur said that he comes to Jammu and Kashmir to earn money.

"Drivers are being killed. We are poor people why we are being targeted. We come here to earn money. Trucks are also being set ablaze," he told ANI. Another driver said that the government should ensure safety as it has become a big problem for them.

Earlier, a truck driver from Rajasthan was also killed by terrorists in Shopian on October 14. A worker from Chhattisgarh was killed in Pulwama on October 16. (ANI)

Also Read: Raj civic body row: Minister Shanti Dhariwal meets Sachin Pilot

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

SBI Q2 profit surges six-fold to Rs 3,375 crore

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday reported a nearly six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,375.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The banks net profit was Rs 576.46 crore in the July-September quarter ...

South Delhi Police seize 184 kg banned firecrackers, three held

South Delhi Police have arrested three persons in two different incidents for allegedly possessing and selling banned firecrackers in Mehrauli area. A total of 184 kilograms of banned fire crackers have been recovered from the operations.In...

Post-mortems to begin on 39 victims found in truck near London

British police were questioning the driver of a truck in which 39 people, believed to be Chinese nationals, were found dead this week as post-mortem examinations of some of the victims began on Friday.The 25-year-old driver from Northern Ir...

Impeachment horror plunges US into early Halloween

The calendar says Halloween is still a week away, but impeachment is delivering the horror show early to Washington. A city renowned for elegant, neo-classical buildings and buttoned-down bureaucrats has become the set for a political slash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019