Patnaik launches 'Odisha Mo Parivar' programme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched a social service initiative aimed at encouraging environment protection, blood donation and the welfare of Odias in distress. Patnaik, who is also president of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), said under the 'Odisha Mo Parivar' (Odisha, my family) programme, party leaders will dedicate themselves to protect the environment and undertake extensive planting of trees, and create awareness among the public.

"About 4.5 crore Odias are my family; I have been always working for their welfare. In order to take it ahead, I am launching the 'Odisha Mo Parivar' programme," the CM said. The initiative will also come to the rescue of Odias stranded in foreign countries, he added..

