Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged in Rajasthan's Ajmer

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 16:08 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Image Credit: ANI

Miscreants damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday night, they said, adding that the upper part of the statue was vandalised.

A case had been registered for causing damage to public property and other sections of the IPC, Nasirabad SHO Lakshman Singh said. He said the CCTV footage of the area was being analysed to identify the miscreants. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

