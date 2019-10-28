Mahatma Gandhi's statue damaged in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Miscreants damaged a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Gandhi Chowk on Sunday night, they said, adding that the upper part of the statue was vandalised.

A case had been registered for causing damage to public property and other sections of the IPC, Nasirabad SHO Lakshman Singh said. He said the CCTV footage of the area was being analysed to identify the miscreants. No arrest has been made so far in the case.

