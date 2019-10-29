Bengal MP's son orders cellphone online, gets stones instead
A BJP MP from West Bengal has said that he has received stones in a box instead of a mobile phone that his son had ordered online, police said on Tuesday. In a complaint lodged with English Bazaar police station on Monday, Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu said his son Animes Murmu had ordered a Samsung M30 mobile on October 23.
The price of the cellphone is Rs 11,999. "However, my wife received a box of a Redmi 5A handset. When I opened it, instead of the Samsung M30 phone, I found two stones in it," Murmu told PTI.
A senior police officer said that an investigation has been started in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
