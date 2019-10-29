International Development News
Light to moderate showers likely in Guj till Nov 2

The met department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in isolated places in Gujarat till Saturday. Cloudy weather will prevail in most parts of the state because of the impact of Cyclone "Kyarr" over Arabian Sea, even as it continues to move towards Oman, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The IMD also issued an advisory to fishermen to avoid venturing into east-central Arabian Sea till Wednesday morning and west-central Arabian Sea till November 2. Ports in both north and south Gujarat have been asked to hoist cyclonic warning signals, the official said.

"Over the next five days, the sky will be cloudy across Gujarat, and rains will occur in isolated places in north Gujarat districts of Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha and Banaskantha. Saurashtra and Kutch will also witness light to moderate rainfall over the next five days," the official said. Talukas like Vapi in Valsad district, Gandevi in Navsari district and Bardoli in Surat received slight rainfall till Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

According to IMD, cyclone Kyarr, located 990 km west of Mumbai as of Tuesday afternoon, is likely to move towards west-northwest till Wednesday morning, re-curve to west- southwest and move towards Gulf of Aden off south Oman-Yemen coasts in the next three days..

