International Development News
Development News Edition

China continues to bully others in SCS: US Pacific Fleet commander

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:36 IST
China continues to bully others in SCS: US Pacific Fleet commander
Image Credit: Storyblocks

The US Pacific Fleet Commander on Tuesday said that there has been no reduction in Beijing's assertiveness in the disputed South China Sea, a vital trade route in the global supply chain, and it continues to bully other nations in the strategic region. In an interaction with reporters here, Admiral John Aquilino said China's military buildup in the disputed waters threatens several countries, many of whom are American allies.

The dispute in the SCS is between China and several others over the control of the Spratly Islands. Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Brunei have staked their claim over the islands. "I have seen continued bullying of nations in the region. I have seen islands or rocks turned into man-made islands and militarised despite the conversations about those being for defensive purpose," Admiral Aquilino said in response to a question on whether he has seen any reduction in China muscling in the region.

"They challenge and threaten all the nations in the region — our allies, partners and friends. But none of those capabilities have been removed from those islands. So I would say there has been no reduction, and only an increase in pressure from China across the region to achieve their objectives." China has militarised some of the reefs, inviting criticism from the claimants and also from countries like the US which have been advocating freedom of navigation in the region.

"Their increased military built up threatens the nations and partners in the area...threatens an open and free Indo-Pacific and that's why I say they haven't decreased," the US commander added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Broncos to place QB Flacco on IR

Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to land on injured reserve with a neck injury, according to 9News in Denver. That leaves Brandon Allen, scheduled to make his first NFL start on Sunday, and practice squad rookie Brett Rypien as th...

UPDATE 3-German minister Altmaier breaks nose in tumble from stage

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier was briefly unconscious after tumbling from the stage at a conference on Tuesday, suffering a broken nose as well as cuts and bruises, an official familiar with the situation said.The minister, 61, tri...

It's my job, that's what I am here for: Ganguly on first ever D/N Test

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said the historic decision to organise Indias first-ever Day-Night Test is based on common sense as it is the only way to revive falling crowd interest in the traditional format. Indias maiden Day-Ni...

Nobody has stopped opposition leaders from visiting Kashmir: BJP

Hitting back at the opposition over its criticism of the government for EU delegations visit to Kashmir, the BJP said on Tuesday that nobody has stopped leaders of the Congress and other parties from travelling to the Valley as the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019