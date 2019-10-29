International Development News
Development News Edition

Man claims 75-year-old's sorcery was making him ill, kills him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jabalpur
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:57 IST
Man claims 75-year-old's sorcery was making him ill, kills him

A man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Tuesday for allegedly killing a senior citizen over suspicion that the latter practiced "sorcery", police said. The incident took place in Narila village, some 45 kilometres from here, an official said.

"Scrap dealer Bhura Kol (40) killed Ram Prasad Kol (75) on Sunday morning as he suspected him of practising sorcery. The accused believed he fell sick often because of this sorcery," said Amit Singh, Superintendent of Police. Singh said the accused has told police that he was afraid of the 75-year-old and would avoid any encounter with him.

"We have recovered the iron strip with which he beat up the victim, apart from blood-stained clothes. Majholi police is probing the case," Singh added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus planes, to induct long range A321XLR aircraft

Placing one of the single largest aircraft orders, IndiGo will buy 300 Airbus 320 neo family planes as the budget carrier continues with its ambitious growth plans. While the price details were not disclosed, the order would be worth over U...

Bulgaria gives Russian diplomat 24 hours to leave

Bulgarias foreign ministry on Tuesday gave a Russian diplomat allegedly involved in espionage 24 hours to leave the country after it found that its request to Moscow to recall him by Monday had not been carried out. The ministry was forced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019