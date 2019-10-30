International Development News
Sena man, 2 others booked for defamatory poster against BJP

  • Palghar
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:05 IST
An offence has been registered against three persons, including a local Shiv Sena activist, for allegedly putting up a poster defaming the BJP, the police said here on Wednesday. The controversial poster, carrying photos of BJP leaders, stated that the party has been ousted from Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said. An offence was registered against Sena activist Prabhakar Raul and two others on Tuesday, he added.

The hoarding carried pictures of BJP rebel Santosh Janate, who contested the polls as an independent and lost, and Paskal Janya Dhanare, the sitting MLA who lost his seat in this election, an official said. The poster also carried names of some right wing organisations, he said, adding that the party's logo and the Janate's election symbol, a cup and saucer, was printed upside down.

An offence under sections 500 and 501 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with the Boisar police station and the hoarding has been taken down, police public relations officer Hemant Katkar said. The BJP lost both the Vikramgadh and Dahanu seats in Palghar district, where Sena candidates won in the recently concluded Assembly elections..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

