SC verdict on Ayodhya case should be accepted wholeheartedly by everyone: RSS

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:25 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:25 IST
The impending Supreme Court decision on the Ayodhya case should be accepted wholeheartedly by everyone, the RSS said on Wednesday, stating that it is everybody's responsibility to ensure that harmony is maintained in the country whatever be the judgement. In its tweets, the Hindutva organisation said the issue arising out of the Supreme Court verdict, which is expected before November 17 when the Chief Justice retires, is being discussed in the two-day meeting of its senior functionaries in the national capital.

This meeting was earlier scheduled to be held with a conclave, between October 30-November 5, of RSS 'pracharaks' in Haridwar. Though the pracharaks' meeting has been adjourned, the meeting of its senior functionaries has been shifted to Delhi, it added.

"The Supreme Court decision on the issue of temple construction on the birthplace of Shri Ram is expected in the coming days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it wholeheartedly. It is everybody's responsibility to ensure that social harmony is maintained across the country. The meeting is also discussing the issue," the RSS publicity head Arun Kumar said. The RSS statement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and the civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered.

He described it as an example of how a united voice can strengthen the country.

