PM Modi wishes people on Chhath Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his wishes and greetings to the citizens for Chhath Puja.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 17:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished people on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The prime minister, who usually greets the nation on festivals and occasions in the morning, took to Twitter shortly after landing in Thailand where has gone to attend the ASEAN related programmes, including ASEAN-India summit.

"My heartiest congratulations to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Mahaparva Chhath. May the Sun God always illuminate us all with his energy and aura and our country continues to climb new steps of success and prosperity," Modi tweeted. Chhath is celebrated with fervour in the states of Bihar, parts of Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, shortly after Deepawali.

The annual four-day-long festival is set to conclude on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi keeps diverting attention of people from real issues facing country: Rahul Gandhi in Mahendragarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

