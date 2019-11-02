DFO suspended over sexual harassment, corruption charges

The Odisha government on Saturday suspended a divisional forest officer (DFO) over sexual harassment and corruption charges against him. The DFO of Rayagada division is accused of sexually harassing women staff at the workplace which is a violation of the provisions under Conduct Rules for Government Servants, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

It is punishable under the sections of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, the release said. He is also accused of being involved in corruption relating to construction and maintenance of government buildings and the purchase of store articles, it said.

The allegations against the DFO are being enquired into, while he is being suspended from service with immediate effect, the release said. Earlier, the state government had given compulsory premature retirement to another DFO for his alleged involvement in corruption cases..

