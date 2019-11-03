International Development News
Dhankhar hurt for not being invited to KIFF, state functions

  • Updated: 03-11-2019 17:30 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday expressed dismay that he has not been invited to the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival to be held from November 8 to 15. Dhankhar told reporters on the sidelines of a program, he has not been invited to a single state function so far.

"So far (since my taking over) I have not been invited to a single state function. An International Film Fest is happening... so many countries are coming... and the governor is nowhere," Dhankhar said. "Put yourself in my position and you will know. This is not the way," the governor said.

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and several other big Bollywood personalities apart from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the inaugural function at Netaji Indoor Stadium on November 8. Stating the Prime Minister had visited the President to greet him on the day of Diwali, Dhankhar said, "I happen to be the only governor in the entire country so far, whom the honorable chief minister did not (formally) greet on Deepavali." "Let me tell you I am hurt," Dhankhar said.

The chief minister had invited the governor and First Lady Sudesh Dhankhar to her south Kolkata residence on the occasion of Kali puja on October 27 after he had expressed his desire to visit her home during 'Bhratri Dwitiya' or 'Bhai Dooj'. Dhankhar along with his wife went to Banerjee's residence to attend Kali Puja and spent around two hours there.

Banerjee herself greeted Dhankhar and his wife and took them inside her residence. The chief minister and the governor were seen talking to each other cordially.

