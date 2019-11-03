International Development News
Development News Edition

UP govt to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 18:09 IST
UP govt to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

Concerned over spike in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday warned that action will be taken against those burning garbage, polythene and stubble in the field. "Stubble burning in the field results in massive air pollution. Therefore, farmers should be encouraged and made aware of the consequences of burning straw in their fields. Officials should ensure straw is mixed in the soil to make compost," chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said in a directive to officers concerned.

Apart from this, arrangements should be made to ensure sprinkling of water at construction sites, he said. Keeping in view the upcoming winter, Tiwari said sufficient arrangements of shelter homes should be made for the homeless so that no destitute is forced to sleep in the open.

In order to distribute blankets to the poor, he said timely action should be taken for purchasing blankets. He also directed the officers to take effective steps for the release of the funds soon for bonfire in all the 75 districts in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

Irans supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.He says US...

Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or ind...

Nepal President sacks all 7 province chiefs

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office said on Sunday.The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitution...

UP govt to take action against those burning garbage, stubble

Concerned over spike in air pollution, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday warned that action will be taken against those burning garbage, polythene and stubble in the field. Stubble burning in the field results in massive air pollution....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019