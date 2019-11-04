Gehlot reviews ongoing work at Barmer refinery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the progress of an oil refinery project being set up here. He visited the project site in Pachpadra, took stock of the ongoing work and gave necessary instructions to officials for expediting it.

“Our focus is to complete the work as soon as possible so that the state can be benefitted from it. The refinery will lead to the development of the entire region,” Gehlot said. The Barmer refinery and petrochemical complex here is being developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the state government of Rajasthan and is scheduled to be completed by 2022.

HPCL and the state government respectively have 76 and 26 per cent share in the refinery having a production capacity of nine MMT of BS-VI fuel per annum. PTI SDA

