Man opens fire outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans's office in Delhi's Rohini

A man allegedly fired two-three rounds outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Delhi's Rohini area on Monday evening, police said. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the man wearing a saffron kurta and white pyjamas, who seemed to be in his 50s, could be seen firing in the air outside the lawmaker's office, they said.

According to police, the man is suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident. He created ruckus and hurled abuses before opening fire. No one was present inside the office and at least two-three rounds were fired, one of which hit its glass door, a senior police officer said.

The suspect has been identified with the help of CCTV footage, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

