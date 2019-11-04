International Development News
Development News Edition

WB: TMC workers hold candle march in tribute to slain labourers

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday evening held a candle march as a tribute to the five labourers from Murshidabad who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region last week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 23:29 IST
WB: TMC workers hold candle march in tribute to slain labourers
TMC leader Omprakash Mishra talking to ANI during the candle march on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Monday evening held a candle march as a tribute to the five labourers from Murshidabad who were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region last week. "Thousands of TMC workers have gathered here to pay tribute to all those who have been slain by the terrorists' bullets and all those who have been killed in senseless violence. This is a peaceful candle march in solidarity," party leader Omprakash Mishra told ANI.

The TMC leader also urged the Central government to take proactive measures to restore peace, security and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. "This was the most unfortunate set of developments affecting the most vital part of the country. The Central government has unleashed forces which are now out to destabilise the country's constitutional democracy... We strongly condemn it," Mishra said.

He also said that the state government is calling back all the migrant workers from the region. Five labourers who had gone to work in the orchards and paddy fields from West Bengal's Murshidabad were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on October 28. (ANI)

Also Read: Two truck drivers killed by terrorists in JK's Shopian; another injured, one missing: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 event Monday.The Cul...

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...

Trump administration poised to make Paris climate exit official

The Trump administration will file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the first formal step in a one-year process to exit the global pact to fight climate cha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019