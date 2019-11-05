International Development News
Odisha puts 15 districts on alert for heavy rain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:15 IST
With the IMD predicting widespread rainfall from Thursday due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, Odisha government on Tuesday put 15 districts of the state on alert to deal with possible flood and waterlogging situations, official sources said. Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management, PK Jena in a letter to the district collectors said: "Administrative machinery to remain alert to meet the flood/waterlogging situation that may arise in the event of extremely/ heavy rainfall. The situation may be closely watched." The districts which were put on alert were: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

"We have put 15 of the states 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," Jena told reporters. Quoting the IMD report, Jena said north Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha is likely to experience widespread rainfall from November 9 onward, squally wind of 40-50 kmph with gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over the coast on Saturday and increase thereafter.

The SRC also said the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast and north Bay of Bengal from Friday onwards. He also suggested the fishermen to return to coast from deep sea by Friday. Replying to a question on possible cyclone in the state as reported in a section of media, SRC said: "The IMD has not given any such information. The IMD had correctly forecast cyclones like Hudhud and Fani. We will go by its forecast of widespread rainfall as predicted by IMD and do the needful." Cyclone Fani which hit the state on May 3 this year claimed lives of 64 people and caused massive damage to infrastructure in the coastal districts of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

